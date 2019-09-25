Mike Matson is ready to be mayor.
I support and will be voting for mayoral candidate Mike Matson. I know Mike as an alderman, educator, veteran and friend. With over a decade on City Council, he has always been available to listen and address issues facing our area of northwest Davenport and the entire city.
As alderman, Mike is hard-working and best understands all the accomplishments over the past decade and the present issues that we now have in our city. He understands the workings of city government and the history of our city.
As a past educator and school board member in this community, I along with many educators, parents and students appreciate his understanding of education and his work with youth in our schools and community. Mike is the person who will keep the relationship strong between the city and schools. I am also proud to know Mike as a fellow veteran. Mike has been our American Legion Post 26 commander, where I have witnessed his organizational leadership and his passion for all veterans and their families.
There will be no down time for him to learn about the workings of Davenport city government. On day one he will roll up his sleeves and go to work for all of us. As good as Davenport is, we can still get better. Mike Matson is the candidate to make that happen!
Ken Krumwiede
Davenport