The Matsons and I became friends when Mike’s wife, Trish, started teaching at Rock Island High School.
Mike is honest, knowledgeable and reliable.
When I was house hunting, Mike suggested buying in Davenport. I was impressed with what was happening in Davenport, and I did buy a condo in Davenport because of the Davenport NOW initiative, affordable new construction and proximity to both bridges.
Mike was supportive of the Davenport NOW initiative and he helped author the rebate resource.
Mike also took the time to meet with my friend and her son who wanted to join the Army. My friend said, "Mr. Matson explained how the process worked and answered all of our questions. He was very helpful and honest."
One of my favorite ideas Mike brought to the city is the Kids Pass. Davenport youth can travel to museums and then swim or golf in the afternoon. When Judy Baker, of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Kansas City, heard about the program she said: "The Kids Pass program shows a high level of commitment to the Children of Davenport." Just another example of Mike’s commitment to the youth of this city in addition to his work in the classroom with the JROTC program.
As alderman, Mike helped bring the Davenport downtown back to life. We need Mike as our next mayor so we can continue the vision of our great city.
Please join me in voting for Mike Matson for mayor on Oct. 8.
Angie Loebach
Davenport