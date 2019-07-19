Back in the mid-1980s I had the honor of commanding the Light Fighter Academy at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. In that capacity, I selected a young Mike Matson to serve as a lead instructor at the Academy.
I knew the first time I met Mike that he was a special person and a skilled and energetic leader. He is a man of uncompromising character and integrity. His optimism and positive energy are contagious. He embraces the tenet of selfless service that is the hallmark of all great leaders. The training we provided was physically, mentally and emotionally stressful. Mike instilled confidence in the soldiers he trained while inspiring them to set and achieve the highest standards of professionalism.
I understand the importance of solid leadership from the mayor’s office that results in business-friendly, informed policies. I often question the motives of those who seek political office, at times even suggesting that what motivates many to serve (ego-fueled sense of significance) should disqualify them from consideration. I have no such concerns for Mike. He’s motivated to be a public servant — what you see is what you get — no hidden agenda or pretense.
Bottom line, Mike Matson is a dynamic and accomplished leader with the capacity to lead Davenport to new heights, and I strongly endorse his candidacy for mayor.
The hard-working people of Davenport deserve the compassionate leadership Mike is uniquely qualified to provide.
Donald A. Osterberg
Colonel, US Army (Retired)
Eagle River, Wis.