Add my name to those who endorse Mike Matson for election as mayor of Davenport. I have known Mike for several years and have been impressed by his professionalism as alderman. I was a past resident of his ward and was happy with his performance. Mike has indicated that his top priority is public safety. This can't be overemphasized, especially in view of the recent string of shootings in Davenport. Mike is a veteran and an educator. He has received endorsements from local state legislators and unions. I feel he will provide effective leadership as mayor. I urge fellow citizens to vote for Mike on Nov. 5.
Mike Shinners
You have free articles remaining.
Davenport