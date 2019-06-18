If you were to count the number of politicians you believe are trustworthy you could likely do so on one hand. They’re about as rare as an albino blackbird, and much like an albino blackbird when you actually see one they really stand out as something unique and special. Mike Matson is one such albino blackbird.
I’ve known Mr. Matson for over a decade and half, going back to my time at Davenport Central High School. As sergeant major of the JROTC program I witnessed him develop young adults of character with discipline and understanding. I may not have fully understood the significance of his position at the time, but now as a father and coach I reflect on his demeanor, patience, effectiveness and ability to connect with young people from various walks of life as exceptional feats.
Since returning to the Quad Cities following my college and professional athletics career I have had many opportunities to speak with Mike Matson about his personal and political ideals and goals. My prior occupation put me in positions to meet and share ideas with people of both economic and political influence, and very few have been able to match Mr. Matson’s passion and vision for the future of his community, fewer still with his record of integrity. His dedication to his country as a soldier and his students as a teacher will undoubtedly mirror his dedication to our city as mayor.
Julian Vandervelde
Davenport