Mike Matson is a man with integrity who has stood behind working people. You can see this in his work, whether it’s with the schools, the Army, or in his endorsements. Many unions, including the Quad-City Federation of Labor, AFSCME, and the Association of Professional Fire Fighters support Matson for mayor.
I am an AFSCME worker whose job Rita Rawson tried to eliminate and privatize in 2018. She has presided over other expensive blunders at City Hall, too.
I came from poverty into the middle class, thanks to AFSCME, and she is an enemy to success for working Davenport residents.
You have free articles remaining.
Vote for Mike Matson on November 5. Most of us can’t afford Rita Rawson as mayor.
Cody Eliff
Davenport