It’s vital that we vote for our values at the upcoming city election, so I’ll be voting for Mike Matson for mayor on Nov. 5.
Mike is an effective advocate for social justice, voting rights, acceptance, economic opportunity, gender and racial equity. He also devotes a significant amount of time and effort working in the community with the JROTC program and Davenport Central High School, and as a mentor for high school students.
His experience as the chairman of the City Council Finance Committee and as an alderman for the past 12 years means he understands how local government works — and doesn’t. He can hit the ground running on day one of his term.
I especially appreciate Mike’s thoughtful leadership. He seeks out new ideas and different perspectives, weighs the alternatives, considers possible outcomes and develops reasonable positions. He is approachable and engaged, and he is genuinely committed to governing well. Please join me in voting for Mike Matson for mayor of Davenport.
Nancy DeCosta
Davenport