Mike Matson was raised in Davenport, went to school in Davenport and is presently teaching in Davenport,
He is on the City Council in Davenport and now wants to be the mayor of Davenport.
Mike spent 21 years in the U.S. Army. His list of accomplishments is truly amazing. He earned the rank of sergeant major (the highest rank an enlisted soldier can achieve). He graduated from U.S. Army Ranger, Light Leader, Sniper, and Jumpmaster programs. He served in Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan) as Joint Forces Special Operations Component Command Sergeant Major/Supervisor. He has over 200 tactical parachute jumps, earned multiple meritorious service award medals and had a top secret security clearance when in the military.
These are just a few of the many things he did that helped him develop his leadership, management and communication skills. His leadership roles also required him to inspire others, make tough decisions and to delegate responsibility, all skills a good mayors must have. Mike Matson has them.
He has "been there and done that."
Furthermore, he has been on the Davenport City Council for 11 years. He is presently the chairman of the Finance Committee. He was previously mayor pro tem, chairman of the Public Safety Committee and vice chair of the Community and Economic Development Committee. He knows how Davenport's city government works.
Once again, he has "been there and done that."
Pure and simple, there is no other candidate that comes close to these qualifications. The citizens of Davenport deserve the best, and Mike Matson is the best.
Bill Churchill
Davenport