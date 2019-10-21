As president of the Davenport Education Association (DEA) and as a teacher in the Davenport Community School District for over 25 years, I would like to cordially congratulate fellow DEA member and colleague Mike Matson for his victory in the 2019 mayoral primary race.
I have known Mike for several years and the term that I would use to best describe him is "unquestionable dedication." Unquestionable dedication to serving our nation as an Army Ranger for 15 years. Unquestionable dedication to teaching the ROTC students of the Davenport Schools at Central High School. Unquestionable dedication as member of our educational union. And unquestionable dedication to serving the citizens of Davenport for his 12 years on the city council.
This proven characteristic, along with your knowledge and leadership skills, will help to provide our fair city with vision and prosperity in the years to come.
Wishing you the very best.
John Kealey
Davenport