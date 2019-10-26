I would like to lend my support to Mike Matson's quest to become the next mayor of Davenport.
I have known Mike for about seven years, primarily through our mutual association in the American Legion. I have found Mike to be a steady and calm person who does not get rattled easily. I have been able to observe his well-preserved military skills as a leader. He has a deep appreciation for logistics and knows how to execute operations. He is honest and fair in his dealings with people.
I have casually mentioned several city concerns to him in passing and he has always followed up promptly and advised me of the outcome. Mike has a propensity to avoid finger pointing and instead looks for the core issue and pursues an actual solution to the problem — admirable qualities, to be sure.
Please join me in voting for Mike for mayor of Davenport next month.
Joseph L. Seier
Davenport