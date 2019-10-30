I am honored to endorse Mike Matson for mayor of Davenport and am convinced he is the best choice. Although I am a Bettendorf resident, I am a proud product of the Davenport public school system (K-12) and have my business in Davenport. My father has his business in Davenport as well and has been a resident since 1957.
Mike blends his extensive leadership in government, education, our community and the military with an ambitious vision for Davenport. As is often said, "As goes Davenport, so goes our Quad Cities." I believe Mike can lead both Davenport and our Quad Cities area well and do so from day one.
I am a dues-paying member of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and support the chamber's efforts to comprehensively address the challenges that face both Davenport and our community. Having visited with Mike about the role commerce plays in improving Davenport, I believe he offers the practical leadership needed to bring together the business community and appropriately challenge it to invest in our neighborhoods. After all, firing the economic engine that provides both employment opportunities and stable property values is a key component of public safety.
You have free articles remaining.
Finally, I would be remiss not to mention Mike’s military service. For two decades he wore the cloth of our country. He served in harm's way more than once, and he always led from the front. I know he will do the same for Davenport as mayor. Please lend him your vote, thank you.
Jeno Berta
Bettendorf