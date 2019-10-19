I am a lifelong resident of Davenport and a retired educator, and I have been involved in neighborhood organizations and attended many City Council meetings over the years in order to follow and speak to issues that are important to me. It is through this involvement that I have come to know Alderman Mike Matson.
As alderman, Mike has proven himself to be responsive to the residents of his ward, and his willingness to listen and provide support is truly exceptional. Mike’s commitment to improving services and strengthening neighborhoods doesn't stop at the boundaries of his ward. He is committed to making our city a great place to live, to work and to grow a business.
Mike’s tenure on the City Council has given him a broad understanding of the issues facing our city and its residents. Mike’s voting record demonstrates that he is an independent thinker, thoroughly educates himself on the issues and is not swayed to vote with the majority if he doesn’t believe it is in the best interests of our city.
As an ROTC instructor at Central High School, Mike sees firsthand the challenges facing our city’s schools, youth and educators, and he is committed to strengthening the relationship between the city and Davenport Schools.
Mike truly cares about our kids and has been involved in youth-centered initiatives, including spearheading the KidsPass program, and most recently, being a voice for the Juvenile Assessment Center.
These qualities prove that Mike is the best qualified to lead our city as the next mayor of Davenport.
Kris Woodard
Davenport