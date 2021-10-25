Letter: Matson knows Davenport

I have been voting in Davenport city elections since 1963. Davenport has had many great mayors. One of the best is Mike Matson. I voted for Mike in 2019 and am glad I can vote for him again this year!
Mike knows Davenport. He learned his way around City Hall as an alderman. He approaches city government the way my late friend and former 4th Ward Alderman Florian Keen did, putting the citizens and taxpayers first.
He has been working hard to increase public safety and encourage economic development. I joined the UAW on Jan. 6, 1959, serving as Local 377 president from 1985-1990. I know Mike is a friend of the working person.
Mike has served our nation in the U.S. Army, holding many positions of leadership, including sergeant major. Mike knows how to get things done and motivate those around him to do the same.
Davenport is not perfect, we've got problems. Mike is not sticking his head in the sand or proposing unrealistic solutions. He is a practical leader and is exactly what Davenport needs for the next two years.
Of all the votes I have cast for mayor in my life, I consider this one to be the most important. I am proud to cast this year's ballot for Mayor Mike Matson. I ask you to do the same. Please vote for Mike on Nov. 2.
Jeno L. Berta
Davenport