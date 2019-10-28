I have known Mike Matson for nearly 15 years as both a teacher and as my alderman. As a teacher, I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact Mike has had on students in his ROTC program at Central High School. As an alderman, Mike has held ward meetings to receive input from those of us living in his ward. I have found Mike to be straightforward, honest, dedicated, eager to serve, but most importantly willing to listen.
I have seen Mike listen to individual constituents in ward meetings. When the conversations are over, the people involved know where Mike stands on the issues discussed and what he will do. Mike will tell people if he is not familiar with a situation, he will look into it and he will get back to them.
When Mike Matson is elected mayor, the people of Davenport will have a mayor who will listen and respond to their needs.
Fred Classon
Davenport