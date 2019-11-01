I am a supporter of mayoral candidate Mike Matson and encourage the Davenport community to support him as well. Mike has been a positive member of the Davenport City Council for some time now. He stands up for all people of Davenport. He stands up for what is right and is not afraid to speak up. He is a teacher, a veteran, a family man and obviously looks out for the next generation.
Mike is who we need to lead us forward. We have the need for a leader who will include everyone and who will stand up for what is right and just. His history of being an educator of young people is indicative of his commitment to the future. Mike understands that we have a local problem with guns, and his philosophy toward gun control matches the solution our town needs. Your support of Mike Matson for Davenport mayor will be a positive decision for all of us. Join me in voting for Mike.
Jennifer Olsen
Davenport