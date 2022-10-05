Letter: Matson strikes out with two-way vote

Say it ain't so, Mike. There is no joy in Mudville (Davenport) the mayor struck out. Not only was your vote disappointing. Your vote dishonored the mayoral office. Instead of supporting the community as a whole, you pitched your tent with a minute faction for a frivolous project diverting one-ways to two-ways.
The final score on this sham scheme was the rich and powerful aka the ruling class: 6. The score for the common ordinary citizens of Davenport was 5. City government fails again.
Terry Sullivan
Davenport