Letter: Matson will be effective

We begin a new year with a new mayor and new guidance and communication for the City of Davenport. Our new mayor, Mike Matson, will work with everyone wanting to see change go right and fair for all and not only by one person's choice to run our community.

We will have a better place to live by working well with each other and having new changes.

Mayor Matson will be a very effective mayor and welcome any ideas community members would like to see happen for the good of our city.

Fix the Civil Rights Commission for the good of the community. We need it. I was on the commission for several years and not paid.

Celia Rangel

Davenport

