I (am) an avid biker understanding the rules and guidelines of the road including all vehicles.

Let me mention a few words about the upcoming pleasure pedaling on 12th Avenue, ride from 41st Street to 27th, a short pedal with two hills and a four-way stop.

The trip could easily go to 19th Street, no problem, only a slight incline.

The average recreational biker loves a short jaunt without obstructions and no hills.

Bikers, for exercise and conditioning, prefer distance and speed. For the likes of Ben Butterworth Parkway and Mississippi Trails.

Let me mention the homes along these streets, no parking, limited access to the narrow alleys and garages if there is any. Consider the value of the homes for buy and selling.

I, for one, can bike this and, believe me, it will not be fun, relaxing, with no destination, only to return.

I invite the mayor, the city council members to ride it or enough drive this bike route and come back through the alleys.

Donald "Don " Lewis

Moline