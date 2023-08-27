Thank you, Mayor Mike Matson,

The Quad City Veterans Outreach Center opened in 2016 serving 35 veterans on our first Thanksgiving, now we have over 2,700 registered. Mayor Mike Matson was our alderman and commander of the American Legion Post 26 when we had our grand opening. He worked with us and assisted to get the center open and was present to cut the ribbon at our grand opening ceremony.

Now as the mayor of Davenport, a veteran, and community member Mayor Mike has been an asset to our veterans, The Quad City Veterans Outreach Center and City of Davenport.

As a veteran himself and coming from a family of veterans, he understands the issues that they face and takes time to work with any veteran that needs assistance. One of his accomplishments as mayor was leading the city of Davenport to end veteran homelessness. We thank him and the city of Davenport for this achievement. This is a pilot program that should be used across our great nation for our veterans.

On behalf of myself and the Advisory Board of the Quad City Veterans Outreach, we thank you Mayor Matson for your ongoing support and leadership in our community.

Lola VanDeWalle

Founder of the Quad City Veterans Outreach