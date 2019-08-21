I was heartened to read that 237 mayors joined in demanding the Senate be recalled to address the need for gun control. It was disheartening to read that our mayor did not join in on that demand. However, not being a member of that mayoral group explains his absence.
I suggest our Mayor see an opportunity in this and work to lead a movement to join together non-member mayors across the nation to issue a similar demand for action. This would bring attention to the Quad-Cities and the State of Iowa strengthening the call for action on this critical need. It is appalling that our lawmakers would go on vacation when such a serious issue needs to be addressed.
Bill Hudson
Davenport