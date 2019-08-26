On Wednesday, Aug. 14, I read that Larry d'Autremont of Davenport wrote a letter to the editor that read "Of the half dozen candidates running for mayor of Davenport, he has yet to hear any proposal for improving our streets."
I am one of those running for mayor and during my campaign and meeting with citizens, the poor condition of the streets is one of their number one issues. I agree we need to work on getting them fixed. I plan on making this a top priority.
Two of the other candidates are on the city council and I wonder what they have done during their terms to fix the streets?
I just want Mr. d'Autremont to know I am very concerned about getting the streets fixed.
Steve Duffy
Davenport
Running for Davenport Mayor