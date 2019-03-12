I appreciated Don Doxsie's column about the behavior of lowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery after the most recent game with Ohio State. In speaking of the incident, the coach made reference to his passion and to letting his emotions get the best of him. However, these were not emotions that spilled over during the game. Coach McCaffery made the conscious decision to pursue a referee after the game into a non-public area of the arena and use the most vile language to accuse the official of cheating.
Mr. Doxsie concluded his column by giving Coach McCaffery a C- for his apology about the situation and an F for sportsmanship.
I believe the C- was very generous and another letter is missing. That letter is P for problem. Fran McCaffery has a problem.
Tom McKay
Hampton, Ill.