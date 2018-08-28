On this date, August 27, as I walked around Orion, I expected to see flags flown at half-staff in honor of John McCain. To my surprise, not a single one was flown in this manner and I was very surprised and disappointed.
Regardless of your political party and your opinions of McCain, it is a tradition since the beginning of our republic to honor patriots, heroes, statesmen and fallen American dignitaries in this manner. Sadly, I found out why this tradition wasn't being honored.
For a flag to be flown at half-mast, the order usually comes from the highest office in the land: the president of the United States.
What a tiny, tiny vindictive little man sits in the White House.
It is now time for the Republicans in Congress to step up to the plate and speak out in defense of our long tradition of honoring a fallen statesmen such as John McCain.
Perhaps, by the time this letter is published, the occupier of the White House will have received enough pressure from lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and from private citizens to do the right thing.
By the way, I'm a registered Democrat, but the death of McCain should transcend all politics.
Jim Eccher
Orion
Editor's note: The White House lowered its flag to half-staff at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday.