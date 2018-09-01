Once again the petty, petulant, paranoid jerk in the White House has reached a new low in presidential misbehavior with his disgusting response to the death of U.S. Sen. John McCain.
As a Democrat, I have often disagreed with John McCain, the senator. But I have always held John McCain, the man, in highest regard. His integrity, patriotism, and dedication to serving his country (not himself) stand as a monument to what a true patriot and genuine American hero should be. He always took responsibility for his actions, good or bad. If we could find 99 more like him who were willing to work across the aisle, the Senate might actually accomplish something of value.
Still, the boy president could not find the humanity and common decency to honor an honorable man. Mr. President, please understand that everything is not about you.
Cecil Chapman
Davenport