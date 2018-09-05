I spent most of Saturday morning watching the service of remembrance of the life of Sen. John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral.
As I heard the accolades and the stories of how he interacted with his fellow human beings — from heads of state to ordinary people, everywhere — I have rarely been more proud to be an American.
Seeing such an outpouring of adulation, one could be tempted to think, “Will we ever see his equal again?” Or one could shrink back and ask, “How could I possibly measure up to his example?” And not even try.
There’s a grave error in that thinking. We must try, but each in our own way. Martin Luther gave us a good example to follow:
One day, a cobbler asked Luther, “Pastor, I have none of your knowledge of the scriptures, nor anything close to your depth of faith. How can I possibly be a better person?”
Luther replied simply, “Make better shoes.”
Each of us can do that. We may never inspire a nation as McCain did. But each of us can “brighten the corner where we are.” Use what abilities we have to help someone else. Smile. Lend a hand. Donate food, clothing, money. Stand up for the oppressed and welcome the stranger.
And we can always refuse to participate in the rancor that is all too prevalent in today’s public discourse.
Fred Anderson
Bettendorf