My name is Thomas McCarty. I am 27 years old. I am a small business owner.
I am endorsing state Sen. Sam McCann for governor of Illinois.
Here are five reasons that I support McCann, who is running on the Conservative Party ticket.
- He is the only pro-life candidate running for governor. Gov. Rauner stabbed conservatives in the back when he signed a bill that allowed tax payer money to fund abortions.
- Sen. McCann is strongly against Gov. Rauner’s transgender birth certificate policy. Democrat JB Pritzker would also support transgender policies like this. Policies like this endanger children. Sen. McCann will protect children from dangerous transgender policies.
- Sen. McCann is strong for the Second Amendment.
- Sen. McCann is against Gov. Rauner’s sanctuary state policy. On his first day in office, Sen. McCann will work to dismantle the law.
- Sen. McCann will work with both sides of the aisle to lower taxes.
Neither Gov. Rauner, J. B. Pritzker or Libertarian Kash Jackson would be the right choice for governor. They will continue to bring Illinois down. Sen. Sam McCann will bring real change, not the same policies that we’ve had.
Thomas McCarty
Belleville, Illinois