Letter: McCombie is a gift
Letter: McCombie is a gift

Maybe it was her unstoppable energy. Her attitude, personality, expressions, positive nature, and education. Definitely her accomplishments and love for the common people. Ever since, we were hooked on her. Her deceased father was a Vietnam veteran.

We could tell she loved him and proudly showed it. We supported Tony McCombie in her first and second term, and we will continue to support her this election.

I am a proud veteran, and all my veteran friends will cast votes for her re-election; she will never let us down. Please cast your vote for Tony, so she can continue to help us all. Bless the angel God sent to help us.

R.W. Griffin

East Moline

