Letter: McCombie's record

I would like to take a moment to address the voting record of Tony McCombie, the state representative for Illinois’ 71st district. On May 30, 2018, the Illinois House of Representatives voted to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, or SJRCA 4. This amendment states:

"Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex."

I recently learned that McCombie voted against this amendment.

I, for one, am deeply uncomfortable with the idea of my own "representative" consciously and purposefully voting against the best interests of her constituents. Had McCombie had her way, this essential and historic bill would not have passed the Illinois House of Representatives.

For this reason, among many, many others, I will not be supporting Tony McCombie in November’s election. I will instead be voting for Joan Padilla.

Natalya Muñiz

Sterling, Ill.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0