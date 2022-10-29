Letter: Measure 1 will not make people safer

In Iowa the health and safety of our children and families have always been our top priorities. But according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guns are the 2nd leading cause of death among children and teens in Iowa. Our rate of gun homicides increased 168% and gun suicides increased 35% and compared to a 70% increase and 12% increase nationwide.

On the back of your Nov. 8, ballot find Public Measure 1, a proposed Iowa Constitutional amendment. Public Measure 1 seems to read just like the Second Amendment, the right to bear arms. However, a careful reading exposes this very important language; “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed…. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner opposes the amendment. He said. “[But] as written Public Measure No. 1 does nothing to make us safer. Rather, it endangers Iowans as it prohibits current and future common-sense gun laws by the use of the strict scrutiny language.”

Vote NO, on Public Measure 1, because this amendment increases the risk of a gun being used to kill one of your loved ones. It will make it harder to stop someone who has told us that they intend to kill or commit suicide. It makes it harder for families or law enforcement to protect you against people who have a grudge, are depressed or in the middle of a mental health crisis.

Ginny Naso

Iowa City