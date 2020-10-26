Letter: Measuring our greatness

In his inaugural address in 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt said, "The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little."

Once again we need to examine our nation’s progress as we approach the coming election. I would like to add to what FDR said.

The greatness of our nation depends upon:

• The compassion we have for each other, especially those who are struggling and marginalized.

• The dignity and respect we show for all those in our country, including people of any color, creed, physical or mental condition; those in a religious life and those in the military or police; those who are waiting to die and those who are waiting to be born.

• The common ground and dialogue we strive for when voices are in opposition.

• The truth and decency our leaders demonstrate when they make public comments.

• The care we show for our planet so that future generations will have clean air and water.

• The cooperation and hospitality we extend to people and countries around the world.