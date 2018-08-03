Years ago, if one wanted to know what a president said, there were two choices: Listen live or read a transcript. Before TiVo, VCRs and cable news, there were no filters. Just the president's words.
Not today. "The resistance" hates Trump so deeply they can't bear the sight of him. Holding a grotesque, distorted view of Donald Trump, 99 percent of Trump haters haven't watched an entire speech, or viewed the full contents of a Trump rally. No, they watch a partisan CNN host's 15-minute recap, coming away satisfied they know the entire content and context of a three-hour event.
Donald Trump and Russia's president held a joint press conference. Anyone see these Trump quotes?
"From the earliest days of our republic, American leaders have understood that diplomacy and engagement is preferable to conflict and hostility."
"I would rather take a political risk in pursuit of peace than to risk peace in pursuit of politics."
"As president, I will always put (first) what is best for America and what is best for the American people."
"During today's meeting, I addressed directly with President Putin the issue of Russian interference in our elections. I felt this was a message best delivered in person. We spent a great deal of time talking about it... "
Were those on the news? No. The media's focus was whether President Trump's omission of an apostrophe constituted treason.
Members of the media very good at using selectively excluded truths to create a lie. That's why they're called "fake news."
Eugene Mattecheck Jr.
Moline