As a retiree, I have the time and am sometimes amused by watching the various "news" stations and reading a few "news" papers.
Folks, all of these outlets have an agenda. And that agenda is to sell whatever they are promoting. Whether it be CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, the Quad City Times, the Des Moines Register, etc. The advertising dollar is almighty and it drives most of the drivel that is produced to sell products to their audiences.
Please recognize that solutions are rarely provided by any outlet. Criticism is easy. Working out a problem is not. Especially in these polarizing times. And these outlets do add substantially to this polarization.
We hear, constantly, references to "the Founding Fathers." Remember what Founding Father Thomas Jefferson wrote: "I have never considered a difference in politics, in religion, in philosophy, as a cause for withdrawing from a friend."
Words to be heeded in these times.
Matt Mooney
Bettendorf