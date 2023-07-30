The full-page listing of mass shootings by the Associated Press on July 21 was indeed a tragic portrayal of these events, but, as usual, it covers only half the story, totally ignoring the lives saved by guns.

Over the years many researchers, both pro-gun and anti-gun, have studied the number of times each year that Americans use their guns to protect themselves from attack. The results have ranged from about 800,000 times to over 2 million times each year.

Using the lowest number and dividing by 365 days in the year, we find that on the same day the news media is obsessing in great detail over the shooting of 4, 6, or 12 people (with its implied criticism of our gun ownership) it is totally ignored that over 2,100 people have used their guns to protect themselves!

While it is appropriate to mourn the lives lost, where is the recognition and celebration of the overwhelming number of lives saved by guns and of the 2nd Amendment that makes it possible?

John Dixell

Rock Island