Late in the evening, the editor of the left-of-center newspaper was about to call it a day. Nothing to print except the 4.1 percent national growth rate for the second quarter, and that annoying jobs report showing African Americans at an all time low 6.6 percent unemployment rate. With national unemployment a less than 4 percent, more than 2 million Americans are off of food stamps. North Korea won't be in the nuclear weapons business very soon. The U.S. embassy in Israel was moved to Jerusalem in months not years, completing a promise made to Israel by both Democratic and Republican presidents for more than 40 years.
Manufacturing are employing laid off workers again and jobs are moving back to the United States. Really, there's almost too many stories to print.
The disappointed editor had shut off the lights to his office and just started out the door when a reporter shouted he had some dirt on Trump. The excited editor shouted, “Stop the presses. We have new headlines.
Allegedly, Trump dated some Playboy bunny more than a decade ago and she decided to scream and shout about it just before the presidential election.
Leo McLain
Eldridge