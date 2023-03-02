Is the U.S. economy really working for the American worker?

Or are we made to believe that if the stock market is doing well, we all must be doing well too. The corporate-run media want most Americans to know that we cannot all be wealthy, and we need to realize that we must accept our place in this rigged economy.

That is pure hogwash. Do you remember when we once had a vibrant, affluent middle-class. Labor-working people today are treated by corporate America as overpaid expenses, with no respect for their services.

The media talk each day about the GDP, the stock market and how low the unemployment rate is. But, what about the quality of life for millions of working Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck. Inflation, high interest rates, low wage-jobs, and cutback on workers hours are making their lives unbearable. However, does the corporate media really care about this segment of our economy? Hell no!

I too have a dream that someday the news media will start telling the real story about working Americans. Stop singing about Wall Street and start addressing the real problems on Main Street. Why we no longer have a strong middle-class, and who helped to destroy it. Why our government is sleeping with Wall Street and telling Main Street our thoughts and prayers are with you, that too is hogwash.

Someday Americans will realize that the American economy is just an illusion - that they are being brain-washed by the corporate-media that the American economy is the greatest in the world. I guess it just depends on which side of the street you live on.

Dave Fuller

Davenport