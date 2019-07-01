The media needs to learn the definition and rules of a debate and the role of a moderator.
The moderators of the Democratic debates last week allowed the men to control the rules, shout, interrupt and exceed their time allotments. The moderators consistently limited the recognition of women candidates and constrained the time limits of the women.
The moderators also continued to choose the same white males to respond.
The media can brainwash some of the people some of the time, but not informed voters.
Annamarie Marcalus
Iowa City