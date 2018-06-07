A book about the Clintons claimed Hillary said, "The average Democrat is just plain stupid. They're easy to manipulate. That's the easy part." Hillary's crazy profanity laced rants are legendary so this sounds like her. To be politically correct maybe we should just say that Democrats are the most uninformed among America's voters and by looking at Obama's connection with the mainstream media, you'll understand why we have so much bias reporting.
Former ABC News Executive Producer Ian Cameron, is married to Obama's right-hand woman, National Security Adviser Susan Rice.
ABC News Reporter Claire Shipman is wife of Obama's White House Press Secretary Jay Carney.
ABC President Ben Sherwood is brother to another Obama special adviser, Elizabeth Sherwood.
CBS President David Rhodes is brother of Obama National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes.
CNN Vice President and Washington Deputy Bureau Chief Virginia Moseley is married to Hillary Clinton's Deputy Secretary Tom Nides.
We can go on and on with people from all the najor news networks, The Washington Post, and other media outlets all having connections to Obama or to the recipient of 96 percent of the media's presidential donations last presidential election, Crooked Hillary Clinton. The media has set itself up to eliminate conservative thoughts and ideas by labeling us as racists, lunatics and homophobes. And with the Democrats it will stop at nothing to take down President Trump and prevent the investigations of possible high crimes by the Obama administration and Hillary.
Don Erbst Sr.
Davenport