A recent letter in the opinion page stated only 26% of Americans trusted the news media.

The once trusted Associated Press has now become just another tool of the Democratic party. The AP will print all things negative, no matter how minor or unimportant about Donald Trump or the Republican party. On the other hand, we have the alleged corruption, influence pedaling, foreign bank accounts, millions of dollars in gifts from foreign countries, that are being investigated against the Bidens. If there is any mention of this by the news media, it is a small article on the back pages.

At a recent news conference, bragging about so called Bidenomics, the president said, "I have done not one thing wrong to hurt our economy."

Here is what Bidenomics has done to our economy; doubled the price of gas and diesel. Drained half of our oil reserve. Doubled and tripled the rate of inflation. We no longer have control of our southern border. The drug cartels control our border. The unstoppable flow of illegal immigrants are bankrupting our social welfare system. Our national debt is now over $32 trillion, and Biden wants more spending. The Biden climate change fanatics are trying to force us to go all electric. This will never happen. Billions of dollars are being wasted trying change the climate, that has been changing for 4 billion years.

The news media will not focus on these very important things to our country, but rather bombard us with questionable charges against Donald Trump.

Ron Kopko

Cordova