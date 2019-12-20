Letter: Medicare-for-all? A response

This letter is in response to Robert Davis' letter to the editor about Medicare-for-all. (Dec. 16)

1. What other countries are you comparing the U.S. healthcare system to? Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil, Cuba, Italy, Spain?

2. If there is money from a supposed savings, give it back to the taxpayer.

3. Who are you (Socialist Democrats) to tell me that I have to surrender my employer-sponsored health insurance plan; have you ever heard of the Bill of Rights or the Constitution?

4. Are you folding everyone into Medicare-for-all, including federal employees? Are you closing the VA hospital system down, shutting down Tricare and rolling all those veterans into Medicare? If you do this for one person, you have to do this for 100% of the population in the U.S.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5. What are your plans to keep rural hospitals open? Ask any healthcare practitioner about the Medicare payouts compared with the cost of operating hospitals, urgent care clinics and primary care clinics.

6. Affordable housing, electric cars? It sounds like you want everyone to have the exact same car and home, so you're taking from those who seem to have more than you and spreading their wealth to others.