Letter: Medicare for all is best

We must have Medicare for all. It will cover everyone — and with no deductibles; and it will cover dental and vision care.

Compared to the rest of the world, our health care costs are twice as high. With that high cost, we should be rated number one right? No. We are rated 18th in the world.

We have the highest cost in the world, yet 44 million Americans have no health care and another 38 million have inadequate health care.

America spends $3.5 trillion a year on healthcare. Our country can decide to make our healthcare system cost $1.75 trillion.

What could we do with this extra money? We could build affordable housing. We could build up to 130,000 electric cars every year, cars that don't pollute.

Our next president should tell us what he or she will do with the extra money.

Finally, it has been said you can keep your own insurance. Consider this: Yours might be good, but 82 million people have inadequate insurance.

Medicare for all will give the best insurance to everybody.

Robert L. Davis

Davenport

