Recently, while on vacation, I visited a variety of first rate museums: the High Museum in Atlanta; the Ringling Museum in Sarasota, Fla.; the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, Fla.; and the Edison House in Fort Myers, Fla.
All of these museums are in a consortium of museums called NARM (North American Reciprocal Museum Association). My donor membership at our own first-rate museum, the Figge Art Museum, is also a member of NARM, which allows for my wife and me free entry to these wonderful and educational museums.
How proud we are to be part of a family of terrific museums that recognize the important support given to them by their community. I encourage readers to become donor members of the Figge in support of the important work they do and to become a part of a community of museums that welcome lifelong learning, culture-loving, museum-going Quad Citians.
On the road again.
Robert Lipnick
Davenport