The year was 1945. I was a 17-year-old on my first liberty from the San Diego boot camp. She was beautiful, a U.S. Navy cruiser fresh from the war in the Pacific. We had nothing like this in my native Iowa, I had to see more. The deck seemed deserted. Cocking my hat on the back of my head, in my saltiest gait, I sauntered aboard.
I made it about three steps before I heard: "Hold it right there," followed by "Square away that."
I turned to face a stern-looking Navy lieutenant, wearing an Officer of the Deck armband and a .45 pistol. "Now get off my ship!"
I scurried down the gangway, half expecting to hear gunshots. Then, "that's far enough! Now, try it again, this time get it right!"
On shaking legs I came back aboard, faced the stern and saluted the colors, just like I had been taught. Then, facing the Officer of the Deck, I requested permission to come aboard. I held my salute for what seemed minutes, then: "Permission granted, welcome aboard son." As he turned away he was suppressing a grin.
Richard D. Maine
Bettendorf