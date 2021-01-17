Letter: Memories of the YMCA

Thanks for the interesting (Jan. 3) article about the old Rock Island YMCA building. I have a warm spot in my heart for that building. In 1939 or 1940 my Dad moved from Syracuse, Indiana, to Rock Island to look for work, which he found. He lived in the YMCA building in one of the rented rooms and made several lifelong friends there, including one who would be the best man at his wedding. The family legend is that one of his friends from the YMCA had a crush on my Mom but was too shy to ask her out. My Dad volunteered to ask her for him; when he did she told him, "..if he is too afraid to ask me out himself I don't want to go out with him...". At that point my Dad asked her if she would go out with him and she accepted.
He continued to live at the YMCA while they were dating until he went into the Army. They got married on July 24, 1943, and in November 1943 my Dad was off to England; he was overseas until early May 1946. That time included 38 straight days in combat during the Battle of the Bulge with the 75th Infantry Division. In the early- and mid-1960's, when I was in junior high and then high school I spent many happy hours at the YMCA playing basketball. You quickly learned you couldn't shoot from dead in the corner as the running track hung over it.
Randy Slusser
Rock Island