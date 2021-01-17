Letter: Memories of the YMCA

Thanks for the interesting (Jan. 3) article about the old Rock Island YMCA building. I have a warm spot in my heart for that building. In 1939 or 1940 my Dad moved from Syracuse, Indiana, to Rock Island to look for work, which he found. He lived in the YMCA building in one of the rented rooms and made several lifelong friends there, including one who would be the best man at his wedding. The family legend is that one of his friends from the YMCA had a crush on my Mom but was too shy to ask her out. My Dad volunteered to ask her for him; when he did she told him, "..if he is too afraid to ask me out himself I don't want to go out with him...". At that point my Dad asked her if she would go out with him and she accepted.