Letter: Memories
Letter: Memories

This is a love story.

In 1986, a young (42 years young) itinerant trumpet player who was traveling on the road with a well-known dance band, played a Sunday afternoon tea dance at a well-known place in Thomson, Illinois, and saw a beautiful woman in the audience. The two did not meet that evening.

In those days, the band always spent nights off in the Holiday Inn in Davenport, and the next night was an off night. Lo and behold, on ladies' night at the Holiday Inn, the very same woman was in attendance for that event. They met, shared their stories, shared their addresses and phone numbers, and shared their first kiss on that dance floor.

The romance continued over the next year, as they continued to meet at the Holiday Inn every time the band was in the area. In 1987, the trumpeter moved to Rock Island from out-of-state, they became engaged and were married at the Holiday Inn in 1988. They spent the very first night of their marriage in the Bridal Suite at the Holiday Inn.

Yes, this is a love story, but also a story about memories ... and the Holiday Inn of Davenport. The hotel was later renamed the Hotel Davenport and is now being torn down. The memories are still alive and well, the love of the woman and the musician for each other continues to grow, and the marriage has, so far, lasted for 33 years.

So many memories.

Steve Little

Port Byron

