I have been over my head in family mental health issues this past year. I gained a front-line view.
Iowa Legislature moved forward with the Eastern Iowa Region Crisis Center. The people at the center were helpful. But, ultimately, Iowa continues to go backward because officials have:
- Reduced the budgets of the judicial system and the Department of Corrections two years in a row when 40 percent of the inmates in the Scott County Jail have mental health problems.
- Removed the court from the hearing decision after a 72-hour committal. Because of the new rule on July 1, the hearing never happened, no judge was present, and I wasn't even present. They sent the patient home in a taxi. The result: We had to go through the committal process all over again.
- State officials refused to address the shortage of long term beds for the mentally ill. According to the NAMI of Iowa (National Association of Mental Illness)" ... in 2016, Iowa ranked last of all states in terms of psychiatric bed availability, with only 1.2 beds per 100,000 adults: this is a far cry from the national average of about 12 beds per 100,000 adults."
- And locally, an advisory group for Genesis Hospital was recently disbanded.
I invite all to make a difference. Increase your awareness and become informed.
Three cheers for Mr. Hubbel. He has a comprehensive plan. He had a person call to record my story.
Marlin Whitmer
Davenport
Editor's note: Whitmer is retired hospital chaplain