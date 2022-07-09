Letter: Mental healthcare hard to find in Iowa

It doesn’t take a psychiatrist to see a troubling trend. Whether formally diagnosed or unaware, young and old are suffering higher rates of mental health. According to the CDC, Iowa has the sixth-highest rate of serious mental illness in the country and ranked dead last in treatment openings available per capita.

My patient who lost employment during this economic downturn began to suffer worse depression. The Republican majority shortened the unemployment period to 16 weeks from 26, meaning he has less time to recover and find similar employment, especially with a seasonal job, Iowa’s winter cuts short such jobs. Republican leaders often paint people with mental disorders as criminals who endanger public health. The truth is people with mental illness are more often victims of violence than perpetrators.

Major psychotic illnesses, mood disorders and anxiety are more common over the past 2 years as socio-emotional health has been battered. A scarcity of mental health professionals (MHP) in Iowa leaves patients scared, alone, and out of options. Personalized treatment plans are crucial but less likely with less MHP. After our representatives failed to stand up for those suffering mental illness during last legislative session, resources remain dangerously low. I intend to make improving mental health a priority for our state. We must insist our representatives fight for better mental health for Iowa. As your next state Senator, I’ll fight for increased mental health options and care both inpatient and outpatient for our neighbors.

Dr. Mary Kathleen Figaro

(Candidate for Iowa Senate District 47)

Bettendorf