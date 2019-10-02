On National Public Radio's web site is an article, "Pentagon letter undercuts Trump assertion on delaying aid to Ukraine over corruption," written by David Welna. It states that to release the $250 million in security assistance it was required that Ukraine decrease corruption and increase accountability. In May 2019, four congressional committees received a letter of certification by Undersecretary of Defense for Policy John Rood stating Ukraine had met that goal.
In mid-June 2019, the Defense Department announced it would be sending the $250 million to Ukraine for security assistance. President Trump blocked that money in July prior to his phone call to Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskiy.
After an angry response from bipartisan congressional members, Mr. Trump released the money to Ukraine on Sept. 11.
This article explains the issue of President Trump’s call to Ukraine and alleged "quid pro quo," versus the issue of money that had already been authorized by a bipartisan Congress to demand Ukraine make needed corruption reforms.
The article indicates to me that Marc Thiessen’s opinion piece in the Sept. 26 Quad-City Times, "Democrat’s double standard," misconstrued factual information.
Another article from NPR stated the issue of conflict of interest and corruption by the Bidens was public knowledge at the time (2014 – 2016). There were investigations into corruption at the time, and it was found there were no laws broken. Senior senators, like Sens. Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham, would have knowledge of this.
Are these senators suffering from mental or moral decline?
Ida Weibel
Long Grove