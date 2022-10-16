 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Merger makes Davenport less appealing to this SAU student

Until recently, I didn’t give much thought to train traffic unless I was stuck at a crossing on my way to class or an appointment. Then I heard about the proposed CP-KCS merger, and I’ve given the frustration of train-delayed traffic more consideration.

Of course, more trains mean more time stuck at crossings. It also means more idling cars, polluting the air over the Quad-Cities and potentially leeching into the soil and water. The tracks aren’t remote, either. I’m sure most of the city’s residents have taken in an event at Centennial Park or attended a River Bandits game. That area, among Davenport’s busiest, will be the hardest hit in the entire country, potentially experiencing even more train-related accidents than it does now. Don’t get me started on the noise and vibration — it shocks me that these concerns weren’t properly addressed in the environmental analysis of the merger.

As a soon-to-be college graduate, I’m beginning to think about where to put down roots. The possibility of dangerous train accidents in Davenport may force me to look elsewhere.

There is still time to submit comments to the Surface Transportation Board, the federal agency approving the proposal, under the docket number “FD36500.” Please consider doing so, given everything this merger will mean for our city. I’ve enjoyed my time in Davenport these last few years and want to be sure it’s preserved for future generations of St. Ambrose students.

Grant Nelson

Davenport

