 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Merry Little Christmas
topical

Letter: Merry Little Christmas

{{featured_button_text}}

Let’s honor our health care providers, emergency providers, essential workers, family and community by having a Merry Little Christmas. Show your love for your family and friends by loving them enough that you don’t want to be with them this holiday season and hoping they love you enough to want to stay away.

Celebrate the true spirit of the season by caring for others and staying home so you won’t be just a memory next Christmas. It’s a small sacrifice compared to what others have been doing day and night for so many months.

So, have yourself a Merry Little Christmas. Wear a mask, stay home and let’s plan Christmas in July, after we are all immunized.

Becki Maxson

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A mockery

A possible attempt by Rita Hart to overturn the results of the Iowa 2nd District congressional race by going to Nancy Pelosi is appalling. An …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News