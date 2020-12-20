Letter: Merry Little Christmas

Let’s honor our health care providers, emergency providers, essential workers, family and community by having a Merry Little Christmas. Show your love for your family and friends by loving them enough that you don’t want to be with them this holiday season and hoping they love you enough to want to stay away.

Celebrate the true spirit of the season by caring for others and staying home so you won’t be just a memory next Christmas. It’s a small sacrifice compared to what others have been doing day and night for so many months.

So, have yourself a Merry Little Christmas. Wear a mask, stay home and let’s plan Christmas in July, after we are all immunized.

Becki Maxson

Moline

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0