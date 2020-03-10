Letter: Messing with salvation

I am writing to remind all Christians, especially Catholics, that as Christians and followers of Jesus Christ they have to follow his teachings; they do not get to pick and choose. If they vote Democratic in November, they need to join Joe Biden and get out of the communion line. We must obey God.

I do bible study with my Evangelical friends because they are rock solid on his teachings. Franklin Graham wrote in an article in Decision magazine in 2007 that, "While believers in Christ are commanded to pray for all those in authority, and to honor the Lord by obeying the laws of the land, the Scriptures also make it clear that the exception is when those laws violate the principles of God's Word."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Abortion, same-sex marriage and now this gender issue all violate the principles of God's word. I do not hear anything from the pulpits, and I know it is because the priests fear if they say something their half empty churches will be totally empty. Folks, you are messing with your salvation.

I know a lot of people don't like Donald Trump, and I get that. I didn't vote for him, but I did vote for the agenda that most closely mirrored my Catholic faith, which was the Republican agenda. Jesus Christ voluntarily allowed himself to be nailed to that cross for us. Isn't voting against the Democratic agenda the least we can do for him?